M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of T opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

