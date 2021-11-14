M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $143.00 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.62.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

