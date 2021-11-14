Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.