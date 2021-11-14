M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 53,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $232,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.