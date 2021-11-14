Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,289 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $139,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after buying an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $361,533,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

