Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 27,115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 115,511 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $54.24 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

