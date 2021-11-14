Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $2.32 Billion in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,436,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $95.00 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of -263.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

