Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases Shares of 285,191 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 285,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,985,803,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

