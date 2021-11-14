M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.