M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.7% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.