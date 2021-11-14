M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Decreased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,361 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $16,933,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $206,000. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,141,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

NYSE MTB opened at $159.87 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

