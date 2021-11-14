Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $2.09 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

