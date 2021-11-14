Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -345.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clipper Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Clipper Realty worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.