CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

CARG stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,597,510.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock worth $22,102,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

