Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock worth $46,100,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

