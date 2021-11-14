DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,099,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

