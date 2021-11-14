American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

