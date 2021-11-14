Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.22.

Ashland Global stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

