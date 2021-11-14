Cowen Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $450.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $366.27.

MNDY stock opened at $363.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.12. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,510,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,316,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

