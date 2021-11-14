Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.01). NOV posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. NOV has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

