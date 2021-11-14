Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $8,752,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $7,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $6,534,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $4,217,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $2,340,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

