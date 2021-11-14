Solana Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $237.70 or 0.00368170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $72.07 billion and $2.12 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00221183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00087026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 508,992,776 coins and its circulating supply is 303,212,526 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

