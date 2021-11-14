Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.82). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 690,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $9,460,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 436,299 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,562,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

