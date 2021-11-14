Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 16.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.