Furucombo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128,652.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $128,652.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

