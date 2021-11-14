PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. PLx Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,227 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXP. BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

