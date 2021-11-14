Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $143.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $111.15 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.