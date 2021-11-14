TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Position Reduced by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,881 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

TRUE opened at $3.98 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.