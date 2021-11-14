Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STWD opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

