Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,865 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after buying an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.85 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $165.39 and a 12-month high of $220.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

