Colony Group LLC Sells 201 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

