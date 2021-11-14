Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,265 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

