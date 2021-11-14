1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,300 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $182.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

