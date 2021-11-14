1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of TPIC opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $877.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

