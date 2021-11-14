1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.31 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

