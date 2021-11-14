1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock worth $2,178,134 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

