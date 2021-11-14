1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,389 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 509,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

