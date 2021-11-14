1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $294.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.05 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.02 and its 200 day moving average is $303.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $205.65 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,698 shares of company stock worth $72,361,917. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

