Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 23,591 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $19,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLT opened at $241.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.69 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.