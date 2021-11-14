Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,750 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.52% of Rogers worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average of $198.27. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $136.82 and a 52 week high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.