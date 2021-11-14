Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $22,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.88.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $490.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.18, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

