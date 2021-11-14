VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,381 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VMware were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 1.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $123.76 and a one year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

