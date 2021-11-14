Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 8.99% of Viemed Healthcare worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.