Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 449.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

