SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Announces Earnings Results

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 297.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

