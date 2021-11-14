Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.