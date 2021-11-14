Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.