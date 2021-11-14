Colony Group LLC Has $630,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $881,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 26.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 79,793.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $236.05 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $238.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,935. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

