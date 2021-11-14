Spectral Medical (EDTXF) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS: EDTXF) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spectral Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectral Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million -$6.79 million -5.44 Spectral Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.94

Spectral Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spectral Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical Competitors 993 4132 7511 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Spectral Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -349.52% -920.56% -95.23% Spectral Medical Competitors -581.13% -79.85% -17.29%

Summary

Spectral Medical rivals beat Spectral Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

