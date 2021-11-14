Colony Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

KSU opened at $310.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.11. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $185.19 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.