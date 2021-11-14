Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $119.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $119,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

